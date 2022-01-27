Hanoi supports US firms to make investment, expand operations

A senior official of Hanoi has highlighted the capital city’s support for US businesses’ investment and operations while meeting with a representative from the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen (centre), Economic Counsellor Lynne Gadkowski (sixth from left) and other officials at the recent meeting.

Talking to Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen, Economic Counsellor Lynne Gadkowski said the US Embassy hopes that the local administration will continue creating optimal conditions for US businesses to operate in the city.

They also expect Hanoi will reopen its door soon and carry out measures for post-pandemic economic recovery, thus creating more momentum for partnership between Vietnamese and US enterprises, she noted.

At the meeting, Matt Moore, Director of the Global Health Security Programme at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Vietnam, said the CDC Vietnam is ready to share the US’s anti-pandemic experience and assist Hanoi to reopen and revive the local economy.

Appreciating the cooperation goodwill from the US agencies, Quyen affirmed that investment - trade promotion and support for foreign enterprises, including those from the US, are always in the development focus of Hanoi.

The city recently held a conference to learn about difficulties and problems facing foreign firms, including US enterprises, he said, adding that it wishes to form a favourable and open investment climate./.