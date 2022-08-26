Longan trade fair opens in Hung Yen province

A trade fair to promote the sale of longan and other agricultural products of the northern province of Hung Yen opened on August 25.

A stall at Hung Yen longan festival held recently in the locality.

Organised by the People’s Committee of Khoai Chau district, it features 50 stalls that display the locality’s key agricultural produce.

Pham Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Khoai Chau district People's Committee said it hopes that the fair will help promote agricultural products in general and longan in particular as well as set up a linkage with key enterprises, distributors, supermarket channels at home and abroad.

The district is accelerating restructuring the agricultural sector towards applying high technology and close connection between domestic consumption and export while focusing on preserving local specialties.

Nguyen Van The, a representative from Mien Thiet Cooperative in Khoai Chau district’s Ham Tu commune, said that in recent years, longan growers in the locality have received great support in terms of cultivation techniques and products’ promotion. They are undergone training and are equipped with safe production techniques that help prolong the harvest time, thereby contributing to boosting productivity and improving product quality, he said, adding that the mindset of longan growers was also changed at the same time.

Khoai Chau province has 1,400 ha of longan cultivation, including 590ha that has been certified to meet VietGap standards with the productivity of 6,500 tonnes. Of the area under longan cultivation, there is 10% early ripen longan and the rest late ripen longan. Total longan output this year is estimated at 15,000 tonnes.

The fair will last until August 26./.