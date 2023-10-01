The average consumer price index (CPI) in the first nine months of this year increases by 3.16% from the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on September 29.

Nine-month CPI increases by 3.16% year on year

According to the GSO, nine of the 11 categories of goods and services saw price hikes, particularly transport services with airfare surging 71.56% year on year, train services 31.26% and coach 8.33%.

Besides, the prices of education services picked up 7.28%, housing and construction materials 6.73%, food 4.85%, and drinks and tobacco 3.48%.

In the period, prices declined in two categories – petrol and oil 15.26%, and postal and telecommunications services 0.62%

Meanwhile, the core inflation in the period rose 4.49% year on year, as petrol and oil, which recorded significant prices reduction, are not included in the goods basket for calculating inflation.

The September CPI increased 1.08% compared to August and went up 3.66% from the same month last year. Core inflation in the month rose 0.26% compared to the previous month and climbed 3.8% compared to the same period last year./.