Over 1.28 billion USD in FDI channeled into Ho Chi Minh City in 4 months

Ho Chi Minh City lured 1.28 billion USD worth of foreign investment in the first fourth months of 2022, an annual rise of 12.18 percent, reported the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Of the total, 186.25 million USD was injected into 181 new projects, up 81 percent in quantity but down 48.28 percent in value compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 640.42 million USD was added to 44 existing projects, annual increases of 58.91 percent and 46.67 percent, respectively.

The lion’s share of the capital went to the fields of information-communications (51.48 percent), wholesale-retail and auto/motorbike repair (23.25 percent), and finance, banking and insurance (11.84 percent).

Singapore was the biggest investor in Ho Chi Minh City during the period with its investment accounting for 51.95 percent of the total, followed by Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Additionally, municipal authorities also recorded capital contributions and share purchases in 722 transactions totaling 453.04 million USD, up 31.99 and 19.97 percent annually, respectively./.