Prime Minister orders sufficient power supply for peak season

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade to diversify power sources to ensure sufficient power supply in June and July – peak time of electricity consumption in Viet Nam.

The ministry can take into account of importing electricity if necessary, the Government chief said.

The 500kV Circuit-3 transmission line project, which spans 519 kilometers from the central province of Quang Binh's Quang Trach district to the northern province Hung Yen's Pho Noi into operatation, must be put into operation by June 30, 2024, Pham demanded.

He also tasked the ministry to put forward concrete, clear and feasible measures to ensure power supply for the years to come.

The Electricity of Viet Nam (EVN) reported a maximum output of 56.89 billion kWh, a 142.5 per cent increase year-on-year for the first quarter of 2024, with all power sources being utilized including coal-fired and gas-fired power plants, renewable energy and hydropower.

EVN said an increase in demand for electricity as the economy recovers, along with early summer heatwaves, were anticipated and plans have been put into motion to address potential shortages.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been no reports of power shortages in the North despite some large businesses ramping up consumption by as much as 10 per cent. The ministry said no effort was and is to be spared to ensure a stable electricity supply this upcoming summer./.