Quang Tri Airport construction project ratified

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a Decision on approving the investment for a project to build Quang Tri Airport in the form of public-private partnership (PPP).

Model of passenger terminal at Quang Tri airport.

The airport, with a total investment capital of VND 5.82 trillion (or US$253 million) will be built in Gio Linh District in the central province of Quang Tri.

In the first phase, basic facilities of the airport will be constructed to the qualifications required for the 4C category and grade II military airport, with an investment capital of VND2.91 trillion (around US$127 million).

The airport is set to handle 2.2 million passengers by 2046 and 5,600 tons of goods by 2042.

In the second phase, other support facilities and the expansion of the airport terminal will be carried out with the view of serving for five million passengers by 2047. A cargo terminal with a capacity of 13,700 tons per year will be completed in 2043 and expanded to handle 25,500 tons in 2059.

The duration for the execution of the two phases is set to be 50 years. It would take 47 years to recover the investment capital.