Reference exchange rate unchanged at week’s beginning

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,600 VND/USD on April 3, unchanged from the last working day of previous week (March 31).

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,600 VND/USD on April 3. (Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,780 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,420 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks showed fluctuations in different directions.

At 8:18am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,270 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,640 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of March 31.

Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND to 23,310 VND/USD (buying) and 23,610 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from March 27 to 31, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first two days and down towards the end of the week. It ended the week down 2 VND./.