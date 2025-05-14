Binh Duong develops new 16-hectare centralised IT zone

The establishment of a new centralised information technology (IT) zone in Binh Duong Province marks a significant step in the locality’s digital transformation strategy and its ambition to build a knowledge-based economy.

The Binh Duong Centralised IT Zone is located within the Binh Duong Industrial – Service – Urban Complex. (Photo baobinhduong.vn)

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung has signed a decision to officially establish the Binh Duong Centralised IT Zone, covering 15.47 hectares in the Binh Duong Industrial - Service - Urban Complex in Hoa Phu ward, Thu Dau Mot city.

The zone, which will operate in accordance with Decree 154/2013/ND-CP, including such key functions as IT infrastructure development, support for research and development, training and the production of software, digital content and IT services.

Businesses investing in the Binh Duong IT zone will benefit from a range of incentives like tax exemptions and reductions, land and infrastructure cost support and access to R&D funding. These mechanisms are clearly stipulated in existing legal frameworks designed to promote the development of high-tech zones nationwide.

This new IT zone forms part of Binh Duong’s long-term strategy to become a smart city and a leading centre for modern industry and services, with a strong focus on innovation by 2050. The comprehensive development of high-tech and IT projects is expected to lay a robust foundation for attracting top-tier firms in fields such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing.

In October 2024, Binh Duong began work on a 220-hectare high-tech industrial park to capitalise on the latest wave of high-tech investment. The project is integrated with key infrastructure systems including seaports, airports, expressways and urban rail lines, reflecting the province’s clear commitment to transitioning from traditional industry to creative, green and technology-driven industry.

As of March, Binh Duong remains one of Vietnam’s top investment destinations, ranking second nationwide in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, behind only HCM City. The province currently hosts 4,399 valid FDI projects with a total registered capital of more than 42.4 billion USD, accounting for approximately 8.5% of the country’s total FDI./.