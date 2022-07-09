State budget revenues in first half meet 66.7% of target

State budget revenues in January-June period was estimated at VND941.3 trillion (US$40.3 billion), equivalent to 66.7 percent of this year's target, the Ministry of Finance reported Thursday.

Meanwhile, State budget spending in the reviewed time reached VND713 trillion (around US$30.5 billion), or 40 percent of this year's estimates.

In the first six months, the Government promulgated and enforced policies on land rent reduction and extension of time for paying taxes and land rents under the socio-economic recovery and development program, worth VND39.8 trillion (US$1.7 billion).

The ministry said State budget revenues in 2022 are expected to reach over VND1.41 quadrillion (US$61.7 billion), while expenditure is estimated at about VND1.78 quadrillion (US$78.05 billion), up 4.5 percent compared to that in 2021.

The volume of the central budget is estimated to account for 52.36 percent of total budget revenues, equivalent to VND739.13 trillion (US$32.33 billion).

State budget deficit for the year is estimated at VND372.9 trillion (US$16.31 billion), equivalent to four percent of the GDP./.