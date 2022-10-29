The relationship between Vietnam and China has maintained its positive and healthy development over the past years, a Chinese journalist has said.

Trucks carrying agricultural products wait for export procedures to China. (Photo: VNA)

Wei Wei, head of the Vietnamese department under China’s central TV and radio station, told the Vietnam News Agency that the two sides have continued with high-level strategic contacts through phone talks between their senior leaders.

Recalling their mutual support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he highlighted China is one of the countries that provided the most types of vaccines for Vietnam in a timely manner, vividly demonstrating the friendship and the tradition of mutual support between the two neighbouring countries.

Wei noted that the two countries have utilised their reciprocal advantages in the spirit of mutual benefits, and stepped up pragmatic cooperation in economy, trade and investment.

Vietnam remains the biggest trade partner of China in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the journalist added.

He highlighted similarities between the two countries in the political system, traditional cultural identities and development goals.

Vietnamese and Chinese Party and State leaders are working to deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new situation, Wei said, stressing that the two sides have enhanced solidarity and cooperation, shared the wish for development, supported and maintained multilateralism, and promoted common values of humankind.

The relationship has been developing intensively and extensively and the comprehensive strategic cooperative is getting diverse, he said./.