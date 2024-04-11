National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony held by Vietnam Airlines in Beijing on April 9 to celebrate 30 years since the national flag carrier launched the Vietnam-China air route and its 100,000th flights to China.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (fifth, right) and other delegates at the ceremony to celebrate Vietnam Airlines' 100,000th flights to China in Beijing on April 9 (Photo: VNA)

According to Vietnam Airlines Chairman Dang Ngoc Hoa, the decision to open the route to China 30 years ago had a strategic commercial importance to the airline, bridging political, economic and cultural activities between the two countries, promoting the image of Vietnam to the world and deepening the Vietnam-China relations.

After 30 years, China has expanded its flight network to many locations across China, he said, adding that currently, the airline is operating 33 return flights per week in routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.

Over the past three decades, Vietnam Airlines has conducted 100,000 flights, transported nearly 12 million passengers and 166,000 tonnes of goods. Notably, Vietnam Airlines was one of the first airlines to resume flights to China and actively maintain aviation and tourism promotion activities in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic was controlled, he noted.

Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang highlighted the growing ties between Vietnam and China over the past 74 years across all fields. The two sides have continued to deepen and elevate their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, while building a Vietnam-China community of shared future that carries strategic significance.

China has been Vietnam's largest trading partner for many years, with import-export turnover approximating 172 billion USD in 2023, he noted.

The number of Chinese tourists accounts for about 30% of the total number of international visitors to Vietnam.

Deputy PM Quang hailed the role and contributions of Vietnam Airlines to the promotion of cultural, trade and tourism ties between the two countries by carrying nearly 12 million passengers between the two countries.

He said he hopes relevant agencies of the two countries will create favourable conditions for the aviation industry and airlines of Vietnam, including Vietnam Airlines, to complete their missions.

At the ceremony, Vietnam Airlines and China Southern Airlines signed a draft joint venture contract. After approval from relevant authorities, the two airlines will implement joint venture cooperation and enhance coordination in operating flights between Vietnam and China./.