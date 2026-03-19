Visa and Trip launch global virtual travel card programme

Through this collaboration, Trip.com Group will introduce a virtual travel card programme issued in partnership with Visa via Trip.com Group’s fintech arm, TripLink.

The programme, already launched in Singapore and expanding to the Netherlands and Hong Kong (China), is designed to help travel suppliers, hotels, and agencies process payments more efficiently and securely, improving the overall experience for travellers.

Under this collaboration, Visa and Trip.com will introduce Visa virtual card credentials across Trip.com's global operations to streamline business-to-business payment flows, reduce manual reconciliation, and improve data visibility for travel partners.

The two sides will also support the recovery of international travel through joint marketing efforts that connect travellers to more destinations and experiences. In parallel, the two sides will improve card acceptance and payment reliability across Trip.com platforms, ensuring travellers can book and pay easily, no matter where they are.

This partnership comes as traveller confidence continues to grow. According to Visa, 55 per cent of Asia-Pacific consumers plan to travel in the next six months, with Japan, China, and Australia among the most popular destinations. Credit cards remain the preferred payment method for overseas spending thanks to their security, global acceptance, and rewards–making improvements to payment flows increasingly important for both travellers and the travel industry.

“Travel should be exciting, not complicated. By working with Trip.com, we’re making payments simpler and more secure for travellers and the travel industry, removing friction and delivering a seamless experience across the global travel ecosystem,” said Arturo Planell, a group country sales manager at Visa.

Zhe Wang, head of Fintech at Trip.com said, “We are delighted to work with Visa to deliver more efficient and convenient payment solutions for our global partners and customers. Together, we aim to enhance every step of the travel experience and support the continued recovery of global tourism.”

Dung Dang, Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos said, “In Vietnam, together with Trip.com, we are launching the ‘Top Spending Challenge’, giving Visa cardholders who book travel on the Trip.com app the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to experience the world’s biggest football event live. Beyond consumer rewards, our partnership also supports tourism businesses through Visa’s virtual card solutions, helping enable scalable, reliable business-to-business payments across borders. These initiatives underscore our commitment to connecting people through travel while supporting the broader tourism ecosystem.”