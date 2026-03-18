VIB targets $444 million profit and completion of Basel III approach

The AGM is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on April 8.

According to the AGM documents, VIB targets credit growth of approximately 15 per cent in 2026, aligned with the State Bank of Vietnam’s prudent policy direction amid ongoing inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, and geopolitical risks. At the same time, stricter requirements on credit quality control and system safety are emphasised. The bank expects to achieve pre-tax profit of VND11.55 trillion ($444.2 million), up 27 per cent.

Rather than pursuing aggressive balance sheet expansion, the bank continues to demonstrate a prudent approach by focusing on selective growth, emphasising asset quality and capital efficiency. The bank is strengthening its core business segments while enhancing risk management capabilities and increasing the contribution of non-interest income to reinforce a sustainable earnings foundation.

VIB aims to position itself as a leading bank, not only in terms of scale but also in terms of quality, profitability, and long-term value creation.

A notable highlight in the annual plan is the dividend policy, with a total payout ratio of nearly 19 per cent. Specifically, VIB plans to distribute a 9 per cent cash dividend, issue 9.5 per cent bonus shares to existing shareholders, and allocate 0.24 per cent under its Employee Stock Ownership Plan. This structure reflects a balanced approach between delivering short-term shareholder returns and strengthening capital for long-term growth.

Notably, VIB has completed the implementation of Basel III under the standardised approach since December 2025 in accordance with Circular 14, five years ahead of the regulation’s effective timeline. The adoption of Basel III not only ensures compliance but also enhances the bank’s risk management capabilities, optimises capital allocation, and improves transparency.

This milestone reflects the bank’s strong readiness for the next phase of growth, underpinned by more rigorous capital and risk measurement frameworks. According to disclosures, VIB’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) under Basel III exceeds 12.4 per cent, improving by nearly 1 percentage point compared to the calculation under Circular No.41/2016/TT-NHNN and significantly above the minimum requirement of 8 per cent under Circular 14.

VIB has continuously invested in technology, data infrastructure, and governance to support its long-term development strategy. Bank representatives noted that this year marks a key milestone in VIB’s transformation journey for 2017–2026. As the final year of the 10-year VIB 2.0 transformation programme, it serves as a pivotal point for completing the bank’s transformation and transitioning into a new growth cycle – VIB 3.0 (2027–2036).

With a disciplined growth strategy, stable dividend policy, and the completion of Basel III implementation, VIB is demonstrating a prudent and well-grounded approach, aiming for green development as the banking sector enters an increasingly competitive and standardised environment.