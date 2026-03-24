Finance Plus

Visa launches contactless payment system across Hanoi metro network

Thanh Van
10:54 | 24/03/2026
A fully interoperable open-loop payment system has been launched across Hanoi's metro network, enabling Visa cardholders to tap and go on all metro lines in Vietnam.
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Visa and Hanoi metro mark a new milestone in urban mobility with open-loop payments across the capital’s metro network

On March 23, Visa in partnership with Hanoi Metro Company announced the launch covering Line 2A (Cat Linh–Ha Dong) and Line 3.1 (Nhon–Hanoi Station). The move allows Visa cardholders to use contactless payments across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City metro networks.

The launch allows commuters to pay for their journeys seamlessly and securely with a simple tap of a contactless card, mobile device, or wearable, removing the need for cash or separate transit cards and making daily travel more seamless across the network.

For passengers, the change means smoother station entry, shorter queues, and a more convenient way to move around the city – particularly during daily peak travel times. The new payment experience also marks a major step forward in modernising public transport in Vietnam’s capital, aligning with Plan 428 issued by the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Construction, and the Hanoi People’s Committee.

"This launch is an important milestone in making everyday transit simpler for commuters in Hanoi," said Dung Dang, Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos. "With a quick tap, people can move through the metro quickly and easily, without needing cash or separate tickets. That convenience helps make public transport more accessible to more people, supports digital and financial inclusion, and contributes to a smoother, more connected urban mobility experience across the city."

Visa and its partners also outlined initiatives aimed at further enhancing the passenger experience and preparing Hanoi’s transport network for future growth.

The first initiative is an omnichannel acceptance solution powered by the Visa Acceptance Platform (Cybersource). Visa Mass Transit Transactions have been fully deployed across Hanoi’s metro lines, enabling Vietnamese passengers and international visitors to enjoy a seamless tap‑and‑go experience consistent with how they travel in cities around the world, alongside multiple payment options. With VietinBank as the acquiring partner, the two sides are jointly expanding Hanoi Metro’s payment acceptance capabilities to deliver greater convenience for passengers.

The second initiative is a Vietcombank – Visa – Hanoi Metro MeGo co-branded card for public transport users, featuring carbon footprint tracking powered by Visa Climate Tech tools to help consumers make more informed and sustainable travel choices.

Another initiative is a pathway towards integrated urban mobility. It includes plans to extend the same payment experience across additional public transport services in Hanoi, laying the groundwork for one of Vietnam’s first Mobility as a Service (MaaS) ecosystems.

One of the plans involves biometric‑enabled transit payments for frictionless, secure journeys. As part of Plan 428, Visa, in collaboration with Hanoi Metro, has introduced biometric authentication for transit payments across Hanoi Metro’s operating lines. This enables citizens to access metro gates through a seamless tap-and-go experience using government-issued ID cards with biometric credentials or VNeID. The initiative reflects their shared commitment with the Vietnamese government to strengthen security standards while accelerating digital payments, innovation, and smart urban mobility.

Khuat Viet Hung, chairman of the Members’ Council of Hanoi Metro Company, said, “The fare collection system, which uses biometric authentication and cashless payments under Plan 428, has the potential to scale an integrated transport model, enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the long-term vision of modernising Hanoi’s public transport system. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Visa and relevant stakeholders to expand integrated digital services across the city’s transport network.”

As cities across the region look to modernise public transport, the collaboration between Visa and Hanoi Metro demonstrates how simple, secure digital payments can help make daily travel more accessible, efficient, and future-ready – benefiting residents and visitors alike.

Thanh Van
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