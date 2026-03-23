Finance Plus

APM Terminals takes 49 per cent stake in Hateco terminal

Thanh Van
12:39 | 23/03/2026
APM Terminals has become a minority shareholder and operating partner at the Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal, joining Hateco Group after three years of development partnership.
aa
APM Terminals takes 49 per cent stake in Hateco terminal

Announced on March 20, the transition marks the terminal’s journey from greenfield to full operations, now capable of servicing vessels of up to 18,000 TEU. APM Terminals holds a 49 per cent stake in the facility.

Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal (HHIT) is the most advanced and the largest deepwater port in north Vietnam, comprising two new deep-water berths at the Lach Huyen area of Haiphong city. HHIT capitalises on its favourable natural conditions, including its strategic geographical location, to facilitate direct import and export of goods to and from the north of Vietnam and European and American markets.

"It is with great pride that we have developed our strategic partnership with Hateco, and with this joint venture we underline our long-term commitment to Vietnam," said Jon Goldner, chief executive of Asia & Middle East at APM Terminals. "We believe the terminal delivers on our promise of providing smarter, greener, and faster logistics to deepen and develop trade in the region. We highly value how the terminal has developed under the leadership of the Hateco team and look forward to building on this while further investing in being the best partner to Vietnam."

"In just 30 months, we went from the vision of having a modern maritime gateway for northern Vietnam to the reality of one of the country's most efficient and sustainable terminals," said Tran Van Ky, chairman of Hateco Group. "Since we started operating, we have delivered the highest berth productivity in the Port of Haiphong and set records for automated gate operations. We look forward to working closely with APM Terminals in the years ahead to further optimise terminal operations for our customers."

As part of the project, APM Terminals has shared best practices on safety, port automation, the use of AI and process optimisation and decarbonisation, all of which are part of the mutual priorities as public-private partners. The terminal has also been chosen as part of the Gemini Cooperation, the new East-West network operated by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.

Thanh Van
Từ khóa:

Dành cho bạn

Chuỗi cung ứng đảo chiều, luật chơi thay đổi: Doanh nghiệp Việt còn bao nhiêu thời gian?

Chuỗi cung ứng đảo chiều, luật chơi thay đổi: Doanh nghiệp Việt còn bao nhiêu thời gian?

Thu hồi lô thuốc giảm đau, chống viêm xương khớp của Dược phẩm Shinpoong Deawoo

Thu hồi lô thuốc giảm đau, chống viêm xương khớp của Dược phẩm Shinpoong Deawoo

Xuất khẩu gạo 2026: Cơ hội tăng trưởng song hành thách thức chi phí và chất lượng

Xuất khẩu gạo 2026: Cơ hội tăng trưởng song hành thách thức chi phí và chất lượng

OCB phấn đấu tăng lợi nhuận 39%, nâng vốn điều lệ vượt 30.000 tỷ đồng

OCB phấn đấu tăng lợi nhuận 39%, nâng vốn điều lệ vượt 30.000 tỷ đồng

ACB proposes $20 million non-life insurance subsidiary

ACB proposes $20 million non-life insurance subsidiary

Khối ngoại gom mua mạnh cổ phiếu BSR trong phiên hồi phục

Khối ngoại gom mua mạnh cổ phiếu BSR trong phiên hồi phục

Đọc thêm

New regulations create more transparent corporate bond market

New regulations create more transparent corporate bond market

A new draft decree on corporate bonds seeks to enhance transparency, tighten accountability, and strengthen oversight to rebuild investor confidence, and support capital market development.
Visa launches contactless payment system across Hanoi metro network

Visa launches contactless payment system across Hanoi metro network

A fully interoperable open-loop payment system has been launched across Hanoi's metro network, enabling Visa cardholders to tap and go on all metro lines in Vietnam.
Russia to build 2,400 MW nuclear plant in Vietnam under new deal

Russia to build 2,400 MW nuclear plant in Vietnam under new deal

An intergovernmental agreement on cooperation to build the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant in Vietnam has been signed during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Moscow.
Corporate bond market shifts towards public issuance, transparency

Corporate bond market shifts towards public issuance, transparency

The corporate bond market is undergoing a fundamental structural transformation, characterised by a shift towards public offerings and enhanced credit transparency as recent regulatory reforms take effect.
Vietnam launches project to boost RCEP utilisation

Vietnam launches project to boost RCEP utilisation

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, in partnership with the Regional Trade for Development initiative, on March 23 launched a project to boost utilisation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
Middle East turmoil raises risks for Vietnam's insurance sector

Middle East turmoil raises risks for Vietnam's insurance sector

The ongoing Middle East crisis is driving up insurance premiums and tightening reinsurance terms globally, with indirect effects posing growing risks to Vietnam’s insurance sector amid economic uncertainty.
HAGL unveils 20,000-hectare regional coffee expansion plan

HAGL unveils 20,000-hectare regional coffee expansion plan

Hoang Anh Gia Lai has unveiled a regional strategy to establish coffee plantations across Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia by 2028.
Vietnam eyes investment and talent development with world-class aerospace leader

Vietnam eyes investment and talent development with world-class aerospace leader

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung has urged a global aerospace and high-tech group to expand cooperation, alongside supporting a plan to train 50,000 semiconductor engineers and drive innovation.
Xem thêm

Mới nhất Đọc nhiều

Chuỗi cung ứng đảo chiều, luật chơi thay đổi: Doanh nghiệp Việt còn bao nhiêu thời gian?

Chuỗi cung ứng đảo chiều, luật chơi thay đổi: Doanh nghiệp Việt còn bao nhiêu thời gian?

Thu hồi lô thuốc giảm đau, chống viêm xương khớp của Dược phẩm Shinpoong Deawoo

Thu hồi lô thuốc giảm đau, chống viêm xương khớp của Dược phẩm Shinpoong Deawoo

Xuất khẩu gạo 2026: Cơ hội tăng trưởng song hành thách thức chi phí và chất lượng

Xuất khẩu gạo 2026: Cơ hội tăng trưởng song hành thách thức chi phí và chất lượng

OCB phấn đấu tăng lợi nhuận 39%, nâng vốn điều lệ vượt 30.000 tỷ đồng

OCB phấn đấu tăng lợi nhuận 39%, nâng vốn điều lệ vượt 30.000 tỷ đồng

Khối ngoại gom mua mạnh cổ phiếu BSR trong phiên hồi phục

Khối ngoại gom mua mạnh cổ phiếu BSR trong phiên hồi phục

Việt Nam hoàn thiện chính sách, mở rộng ưu đãi để hút vốn tài chính xanh

Việt Nam hoàn thiện chính sách, mở rộng ưu đãi để hút vốn tài chính xanh

50 ý tưởng sáng tạo xây dựng ngành thuế hiện đại, từng bước vươn tầm quốc tế

50 ý tưởng sáng tạo xây dựng ngành thuế hiện đại, từng bước vươn tầm quốc tế

VIMICO tổ chức phiên chào giá rộng rãi mua sắm phôi thép Ст5пс (St5ps)

VIMICO tổ chức phiên chào giá rộng rãi mua sắm phôi thép Ст5пс (St5ps)

Phát hành trái phiếu chững lại tuần thứ ba liên tiếp

Phát hành trái phiếu chững lại tuần thứ ba liên tiếp

Tuổi trẻ Ủy ban Chứng khoán Nhà nước chung tay vì phát triển xanh và bảo tồn thiên nhiên

Tuổi trẻ Ủy ban Chứng khoán Nhà nước chung tay vì phát triển xanh và bảo tồn thiên nhiên

Bộ Y tế đề xuất 9 bệnh truyền nhiễm cách ly y tế trong thời gian ngắn

Bộ Y tế đề xuất 9 bệnh truyền nhiễm cách ly y tế trong thời gian ngắn

Cục Thuế phát sóng trực tuyến hướng dẫn hộ kinh doanh kê khai thuế

Cục Thuế phát sóng trực tuyến hướng dẫn hộ kinh doanh kê khai thuế

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 22/3: Giá vàng lao dốc, “bốc hơi” hơn 5 triệu đồng/lượng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 22/3: Giá vàng lao dốc, “bốc hơi” hơn 5 triệu đồng/lượng

Tỷ giá USD hôm nay (23/3): Ngân hàng Nhà nước và "chợ đen" đồng loạt tăng

Tỷ giá USD hôm nay (23/3): Ngân hàng Nhà nước và "chợ đen" đồng loạt tăng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 24/3: Giá vàng trong nước “bốc hơi” 5 - 7 triệu đồng/lượng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 24/3: Giá vàng trong nước “bốc hơi” 5 - 7 triệu đồng/lượng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 23/3: Giá vàng giao dịch quanh ngưỡng 168 - 171 triệu đồng/lượng

Giá vàng hôm nay ngày 23/3: Giá vàng giao dịch quanh ngưỡng 168 - 171 triệu đồng/lượng

Tỷ giá USD hôm nay (24/3): Ngân hàng Nhà nước và "chợ đen" tăng vọt, thế giới giảm

Tỷ giá USD hôm nay (24/3): Ngân hàng Nhà nước và "chợ đen" tăng vọt, thế giới giảm

Ngày 23/3: Giá cà phê trở lại nhịp tăng, hồ tiêu ở mức 136.000 đồng/kg

Ngày 23/3: Giá cà phê trở lại nhịp tăng, hồ tiêu ở mức 136.000 đồng/kg

Giá gas bán lẻ tại TP Hồ Chí Minh đồng loạt điều chỉnh tăng

Giá gas bán lẻ tại TP Hồ Chí Minh đồng loạt điều chỉnh tăng