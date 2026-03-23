APM Terminals takes 49 per cent stake in Hateco terminal

Announced on March 20, the transition marks the terminal’s journey from greenfield to full operations, now capable of servicing vessels of up to 18,000 TEU. APM Terminals holds a 49 per cent stake in the facility.

Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal (HHIT) is the most advanced and the largest deepwater port in north Vietnam, comprising two new deep-water berths at the Lach Huyen area of Haiphong city. HHIT capitalises on its favourable natural conditions, including its strategic geographical location, to facilitate direct import and export of goods to and from the north of Vietnam and European and American markets.

"It is with great pride that we have developed our strategic partnership with Hateco, and with this joint venture we underline our long-term commitment to Vietnam," said Jon Goldner, chief executive of Asia & Middle East at APM Terminals. "We believe the terminal delivers on our promise of providing smarter, greener, and faster logistics to deepen and develop trade in the region. We highly value how the terminal has developed under the leadership of the Hateco team and look forward to building on this while further investing in being the best partner to Vietnam."

"In just 30 months, we went from the vision of having a modern maritime gateway for northern Vietnam to the reality of one of the country's most efficient and sustainable terminals," said Tran Van Ky, chairman of Hateco Group. "Since we started operating, we have delivered the highest berth productivity in the Port of Haiphong and set records for automated gate operations. We look forward to working closely with APM Terminals in the years ahead to further optimise terminal operations for our customers."

As part of the project, APM Terminals has shared best practices on safety, port automation, the use of AI and process optimisation and decarbonisation, all of which are part of the mutual priorities as public-private partners. The terminal has also been chosen as part of the Gemini Cooperation, the new East-West network operated by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.