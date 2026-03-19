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Vietnam-US forum advances strategic technology collaboration

Nguyen Huong
10:00 | 19/03/2026
A high-level innovation and investment forum in California has strengthened Vietnam's push to become a key node in global technology supply chains.
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Vietnam-US forum advances strategic technology collaboration
John W. Mitchell, chairman of the GEA

Co-hosted by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the Global Electronics Association (GEA) on the sidelines of APEX EXPO 2026, the Vietnam-US Innovation and Investment Forum on March 17 gathered more than 100 executives, investors, and technology experts. The event brought fresh momentum to Vietnam's ambition of positioning itself within global electronics and technology networks.

The forum took place as Vietnam enters a transformative phase aimed at realising national strategies on innovations in sci-tech and digital transformation. Serving as a dynamic platform for investment connectivity, the event facilitated capital flows and fostered substantive cooperation frameworks among financial institutions, universities, and leading technology enterprises from both countries.

Bringing together over 100 distinguished leaders, experts, and innovators from the global technology and innovation landscape, the forum featured participation from prominent corporations, organisations, and investment funds, including GEA, EXCEL Services Corporation, Viglacera, Sun Group, Prodezi, VNPost, Azurich, Saigontel, and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology.

Through in-depth discussions, participants explored global supply chain realignments, Vietnam’s increasingly strategic role, and pathways to attract investment in key sectors such as semiconductors, AI, smart manufacturing, renewable energy, robotics, aerospace, and autonomous technologies.

A shared consensus emerged from the forum: for Vietnam to ascend the global value chain, it is imperative to cultivate a highly skilled knowledge workforce, strengthen core technological infrastructure, ensure sustainable energy systems, and foster a transparent, internationally aligned investment environment.

Vo Xuan Hoai, deputy director of the NIC, said, “Vietnam is seizing opportunities arising from the new industrial revolution. Synergising with global innovation ecosystems, particularly strategic partners in the US, enhances our technological self-reliance while serving as a powerful impetus to solidify Vietnam’s position in the global economic architecture.”

Representing the international business community, John W. Mitchell, chairman of the GEA, said, "Vietnam is emerging as a pivotal link in the global technology supply chain. The government's proactive approach, combined with a dynamic workforce, acts as a powerful magnet for US investors. GEA is committed to building bridges that enable enterprises to deeply engage in Vietnam's innovation ecosystem, co-creating sustainable value."

Echoing this perspective, James Voss, vice president of EXCEL Services Corporation, highlighted the vast potential for bilateral cooperation in next-generation energy technologies. He underscored, "Advancing collaboration in research and development, strengthening clean and reliable energy infrastructure, and developing high-quality human capital will lay the foundation for landmark projects between the two nations in the years ahead."

Vietnam-US forum advances strategic technology collaboration

Several strategic cooperation agreements were announced at the forum, including between NIC and EXCEL Services Corporation, Azurich Investment Fund, and Viet Tri University of Industry, as well as between EXCEL Services Corporation and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology.

The forum reaffirmed NIC's role as a central catalyst in Vietnam's innovation ecosystem, opening pathways for multinational corporations to establish a long-term presence in the Vietnamese market. More importantly, it contributed to strengthening the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by translating political commitments into concrete economic and technological value.

The event was a key highlight of the Global Business and Innovation Connect (GBIC) 2026 programme, held from March 12-17 in the US. During the programme, the Vietnamese delegation participated in APEX EXPO 2026, attended a seminar on strengthening ties with Vietnam's innovation network in Silicon Valley, and engaged with leading global technology partners including NVIDIA, Meta, OpenAI, Marvell, Stanford University, SEMI, and Anduril.

These engagements helped promote Vietnam's innovation ecosystem and investment environment while strengthening collaboration between government agencies, enterprises, investment funds, and research institutions from both countries. GBIC also served as a platform to capture emerging technology trends, mobilise global intellectual resources, and further deepen the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Nguyen Huong
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