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Vietnam eyes investment and talent development with world-class aerospace leader

Anh Duc
09:40 | 23/03/2026
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung has urged a global aerospace and high-tech group to expand cooperation, alongside supporting a plan to train 50,000 semiconductor engineers and drive innovation.
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The proposal was voiced during a meeting on March 19 in Rome, Italy when Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung met with Stefano Pontecorvo, chairman of Leonardo Group.

At the meeting, the DPM praised Leonardo Group’s standing as one of Europe’s and the world’s leading aerospace and defence technology groups, and welcomed the signing of an MoU between Leonardo and the National Innovation Centre (NIC) at the Vietnam–Italy Business Forum 2025, laying the groundwork for expanded cooperation between the two sides.

“Vietnam-Italy Strategic Partnership relations have continued to develop positively in recent years, with economic, trade, and investment cooperation as a key pillar. Vietnam remains Italy’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, while Italy consistently ranks among Vietnam’s top five trading partners in the EU,” the DPM said.

Vietnam eyes investment and talent development with world-class aerospace leader
The semiconductor industry is one of the key foundations of the modern economy

At present, Vietnam is continuing to refine its institutional framework, renew growth drivers, and remove bottlenecks to establish a new growth model.

These efforts aim to achieve a growth rate of 10 per cent or higher and realise the country’s two centennial development goals. The twin goals are becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045.

Vietnam has identified sci-tech, innovation, and national digital transformation as the primary drivers of development in the new era

The government has designated 11 strategic technology sectors and is simultaneously implementing a wide range of solutions to develop both the semiconductor industry ecosystem and the national innovation ecosystem.

According to Leonardo’s chairman, Vietnam’s perspectives and development are well aligned with the Group’s vision and strategic direction.

DPM Dung proposed that Leonardo strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in several key areas.

First, the Group should expand its commercial presence and investment in Vietnam, initially by effectively implementing the MoU with NIC.

Second, Leonardo is encouraged to participate in developing sectors where it has strengths and Vietnam has strong potential and demand for cooperation, including aviation economy, space economy, satellites, cybersecurity, semiconductors, and AI.

Vietnam has recently inaugurated a Space Centre in Hoa Lac, Hanoi, with sufficient resources to engage in substantive cooperation with leading global partners in this field.

Third, the Group is invited to study the establishment of a R&D Centre at NIC Hoa Lac, serving as a foundation for joint research, testing, and commercialisation of new technology products.

Fourth, Leonardo helps connect and support partners within its global network to explore cooperation and investment opportunities in Vietnam.

Fifth, the Group is encouraged to collaborate with Vietnamese institutes, universities, and organisations in training stronger workers, with an immediate priority of supporting the implementation of Vietnam’s programme to train 50,000 semiconductor engineers.

Sixth, Leonardo is expected to assist Vietnamese technology enterprises in enhancing their technological capabilities, enabling deeper participation in value chains, supply chains, and high-tech industrial projects between the two countries.

“The Vietnamese government will create better conditions for Italian partners in general, and Leonardo Group in particular, to expedite effective, sustainable, and long-term cooperation in the country,” the DPM said.

Founded in 1948, Leonardo currently ranks 12th globally in aerospace, defence and security, cybersecurity, helicopters, space, and advanced technology systems.

In 2025, the group reported revenues of approximately €19.5 billion ($22.8 billion) and operates in more than 150 countries, with a global workforce of around 50,000.

Anh Duc
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