Giang Dien Industrial Park offers prime land near Long Thanh Airport

Against this backdrop, Giang Dien Industrial Park has emerged as a notable option, offering multiple industrial land plots available for lease ranging from 2 to 26 hectares, suitable for various production and logistics mode

Images of factories in Giang Dien Industrial Park

In particular, industrial parks with a proximity to Long Thanh International Airport are capturing much of the attention from both local and foreign investors.

Long Thanh International Airport is considered one of Vietnam's key infrastructure projects for the coming decades. Once operational, it is expected to become a major aviation transit hub in the region, significantly boosting trade, logistics, and industrial production in Dong Nai province and the broader southern key economic region.

As a result, industrial parks with convenient connectivity to the airport are becoming the preferred choice for businesses – particularly those requiring fast goods circulation, such as electronics, high technology, logistics, precision engineering, and export-oriented processing.

However, industrial land supply in the area is increasingly limited, especially plots with completed infrastructure that allow for rapid project implementation. This scarcity is prompting many businesses to make early decisions to secure suitable investment opportunities.

Convenient transportation network map of Giang Dien Industrial Park

Located in Trang Bom District, Dong Nai, Giang Dien Industrial Park has been planned in line with modern industrial development standards, featuring a synchronised technical infrastructure system. From the park, businesses can access Ho Chi Minh City, Bien Hoa, key seaports in Dong Nai and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, and major transport routes across the Southeast Region.

Beyond its location, the park is recognised for its stable investment environment, clear planning, and capacity to help businesses shorten project preparation time. These factors provide a foundation for investors to reduce pressure related to procedures, timelines, and initial implementation costs.

Giang Dien Industrial Park currently has multiple industrial land plots of various sizes available, catering to businesses ranging from large-scale manufacturers seeking extensive land funds to small and medium-sized enterprises looking for suitable locations for factories or logistics centres.

The park is offering Plots No. 1, 2, 3, and 4 for lease. Plot No. 1, covering a little over 26 ha, stands out as one of the few remaining large industrial land plots near Long Thanh International Airport. With a lease term extending until 2058, the site enables businesses to develop long-term investment and operational strategies with confidence.

Planning drawing of Giang Dien Industrial Park

The strong development of transport and logistics infrastructure in the Southeast region is creating ample room for the manufacturing industry. Amidst the ongoing global supply chain shift and the increasing demand for factory expansion in Vietnam, industrial parks with strategic locations, ready infrastructure, and available land funds will become even more valuable.

With its location near Long Thanh International Airport, convenient transport connectivity, synchronised infrastructure, and available land for rapid implementation, Giang Dien Industrial Park presents a worthwhile opportunity for businesses looking to build or expand factories in Dong Nai.

As industrial land in strategic areas becomes increasingly limited, early access to suitable locations allows businesses to take a more proactive approach to investment planning and effectively leverage infrastructure advantages in the future. Giang Dien Industrial Park is therefore a promising destination for investors seeking industrial land in one of the most vibrant manufacturing hubs in the southern region.

Ready land – investment opportunities won’t wait

Contact now for detailed information about available land plots:

Sonadezi Giang Dien JSC

Website: giangdieniz.com

Email: [email protected]

Hotline: 0901 559 539 (Mr Binh) / 0918 459 600 (Mr Tuan)