The 17th World Congress on Engineering Asset Management will take place in Ho Chi Minh City, from 18-20 October 2023.

Vietnam to host 17th World Congress on Engineering Asset Management

Themed “Industry 4.0, Digital Transformation, Society 5.0 and beyond”, the event is hosted and organised by the International Society of Engineering Asset Management (ISEAM), RMIT Vietnam and the Asset Institute.

The World Congress on Engineering Asset Management (WCEAM) will bring together academic, policy and industry expertise from diverse economies, geographies, public and private industry sectors to proffer discourse on how to exploit 4IR technologies to sustainably manage engineered assets in a manner consistent with Society 5.0 ideals.

The activities, annual meetings, and events of WCEAM provide opportunities for educators, policymakers, practitioners, researchers, and trainers to engage in intellectual discourse on the development and advancement of the body of knowledge and practice of managing engineered assets.

It is expected to welcome over 250 participants from all around the world to meet and share state-of-the-art knowledge in research and application of advanced management frameworks, analytical tools, and technologies for engineering asset management in sectors that include energy, oil and gas, water, transport, construction, manufacturing, agriculture, defence, health and community infrastructure – across every industry sector.

Selected top quality Research and Industrial-case papers that are peer-reviewed, accepted, and presented at 17th WCEAM 2023, will be published in the Springer e-book “Proceedings of the 17th World Congress on Engineering Asset Management./.