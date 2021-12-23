Vietnam’s animal feed export surpasses 1 bln USD for first time

Vietnam’s export of animal feed and materials surpassed 1 billion USD for the first time to 1.049 billion USD from early this year to mid-December, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

The figure topped 81 million USD in the first half of December.

The biggest importer was China with an export turnover of more than 330.73 million USD, or 34 percent of the country’s total exports, up 75.6 percent annually.

Cambodia came second with 137.41 million USD, up 22.7 percent year-on-year, equivalent to 14.1 percent.

The third largest market was India with 95.86 million USD, marking an annual increase of 36 percent and accounting for 9.9 percent.

In 11 months of this year, Vietnam’s export to several markets hiked compared to the same period last year. Its earnings from the Philippines soared by 165.3 percent to 69.13 million USD while those from Thailand surged by 78.2 percent to 28.65 percent./.