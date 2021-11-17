(TBTCO) - Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product exports surged 13.1 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2021 to 38.75 billion USD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Processing of canned pineapple in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. (Photo: VNA)

Agricultural product shipments reached nearly 17.4 billion USD during the period, a year-on-year increase of 12.7 percent. Exports of forestry and animal husbandry products earned 12.8 billion USD and 379 million USD, up 22.3 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

Exports of aquatic products, meanwhile, declined 0.8 percent to 6.9 billion USD in the January-October period.

The US remained Vietnam’s largest importer, buying over 10.8 billion USD worth of agro-forestry-aquatic products, accounting for 27.9 percent of the total.

A majority of the US’s imports from Vietnam (68.4 percent) were wood and timber products.

China came second, with 7.5 billion USD, representing a market share of 19.3 percent. China spent mostly on Vietnam’s vegetables and fruits.

Japan ranked third with 2.6 billion USD worth of products imported from Vietnam, accounting for 6.8 percent of the total./.