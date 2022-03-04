Dong Nai enjoys trade surplus of over US$1.5 bln in two months

The Southern province of Dong Nai reported a trade surplus of US$1.544 billion over the first two months of 2022, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

In February, the locality earned US$2.176 billion from exports, a year-on-year surge of 52 percent, raising its export value in two months to US$4.424 billion, up 32 percent.

Key export items posting high growths in the reviewed period included coffee (up 22 percent), peppercorn (up 89 percent), timber (up 19 percent), garments (up 33 percent), footwear (up 14 percent), computers, electronics and spare parts (up 65 percent) and iron and steels (up 71 percent).

The province's import value in the first two months hit US$2.88 billion, up 8.3 percent.

Last year, Dong Nai's export volume reached over US$21.8 billion, posting a trade surplus of US$3.15 billion.

Dong Nai is the leading industrial hub in Viet Nam, with 31 industrial parks and several industrial clusters in operation, attracting thousands of domestic and foreign enterprises to invest, produce and do business.