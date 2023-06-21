The signing of the Protocol to export durian to China has contributed to bringing the export result of this item in the first five months of 2023 to exceed the previous year by nearly a hundred million USD.

Durian exports grow 18 times in 5 months

Durian exports increased dramatically in May, bringing the export value of durian in the first five months of 2023 to more than half a billion USD, according to statistics of the General Department of Customs.

Particularly in May 2023, the export value of durian fruit reached the highest level ever, with USD332 million, more than 10 times higher than the previous month.

In the 5 months of 2023, the export value of durian fruit reached USD503.4 million, an increase of USD475.8 million, more than 18 times higher than USD27.6 million in the same period last year. In which, the export of durian fruit to China amounted to USD477 million, accounting for 95% of the total export value of this commodity group of the country.

Although it was only allowed to be officially exported to China from the third quarter last year, by the end of 2022, this item contributed nearly USD430 million. It is forecasted that durian will bring impressive results in 2023, with a possible turnover of USD1 billion. The basis of this forecast is that China has continuously approved durian growing areas and packing facilities for Vietnam.

Currently, Vietnam has 293 growing areas and 115 packing facilities that have been granted official export codes by China.

Not only focusing on the Chinese market, localities and businesses are also focusing on finding other potential markets. Trade promotion and product promotion activities will bring durian exports to many markets around the world, and at the same time develop a stable growing area.

Vietnam has exported fresh and frozen durians to China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States. According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association, Vietnam’s durian has the advantage of abundant output and high income. The plan is to spread the crop all year round, and as the transportation time to China is short, it is forecasted that in 2023, increased durian export orders to the market of billions of people will contribute to raising the export turnover of the whole fruit and vegetable industry to USD4.2-4.5 billion./.