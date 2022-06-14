FDI sector gains over US$13.6 billion of trade surplus

(TBTCO) - The FDI sector reported a trade surplus of over US$13.6 billion in the first five months of 2022, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Viet Nam’s export turnover in the reviewed period was estimated at US$152.96 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.4 percent.

Of the above figure, the domestic sector shipped abroad US$40.245 billion worth of goods, up 20.8 percent against the same period last year while the FDI sector exported US$ 112.562 billion of goods, up 14.8 percent.

The domestic firms imported US$53.36 billion of goods, posting a year-on-year increase of 14.7 percent while import value of the FDI sector rose 14.9 percent to US$ 98.931 billion./.