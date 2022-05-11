FDI sector makes up 70% of Viet Nam’s total export value

The export value of the foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises accounts over 70 percent of Viet Nam’s total export value, according to an annual report on Viet Nam’s FDI in 2021 issued by the Viet Nam's Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises on May 10.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the issuance of the Law on Foreign Investment (December 29, 1987).

The Law has been evaluated as an open and attractive law, heralding an era of FDI inflows and promoting economic growth and improving the efficiency of the country's international integration.

So far, the FDI sector has made up around 25 percent of the total social investment capital and 55 percent of the industrial production.

The sector has created 4.6 million direct jobs, accounting for 7 percent of the nation's total laborers.

The country attracted over US$10.8 billion of FDI in the first four months of 2022, equivalent to 88.3 percent of the amount recorded in the same period last year, announced the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

While a decrease of 56.3 percent was seen in the newly-registered capital to nearly US$3.7 billion, a respective surge of 92.5 percent and 74 percent was recorded in the investment injected into underway projects to nearly US$5.29 billion, and capital contributions and share purchase deals to US$1,83billion.

Notably, FDI disbursement in the January-April period reached US$5.92 billion, a year-on-year rise of 7.6 percent, reported the MPI.

As of December 2021, the Republic of Korea was the largest investor in Viet Nam, pouring US$78.6 billion in 9,265 projects.