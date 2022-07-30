Realized FDI up 10.2% in seven months

The accumulated realized capital of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects during the January-July period was estimated at US$11.57 billion, a year-on-year increase of 10.2 percent.

The Foreign Investment Agency, under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, announced that, as of July 20, foreign investors pledged to pour over US$15.4 billion in Viet Nam.

Of the figure, the processing and manufacturing sector attracted US$10 billion , or over 64.3 percent of the total sum in the reviewed time, becoming the most attractive area to FDI.

As many as 927 investment projects capitalized more than US$5.72 billion were licensed while foreign investors committed to adding US$7.24billion to 579 projects currently underway, respectively up 3.2 percent and 59.3 percent.

Overseas investors also spent almost US$2.58 billion in over 2,072 share purchase deals, an increase of 25.7 per cent over the same period last year.

Among 88 nations and territories investing in Viet Nam, Singapore ranked first with US$4.3 billion, making up 27.7 percent.

It was followed by the Republic of Korea and Denmark with US$3.26 billion and US$1.32 billion, accounting for 21 percent and 8.55 percent, respectively.

The southern industrial province of Binh Duong was the biggest FDI recipient with nearly US$2.6 billion, followed by Ho Chi Minh City (US$2.43 billion) and northern province of Bac Ninh (US$1.68 billion).

The export and import value of the FDI sector reached US$160.36 billion and US$140.73 billion, up 16.5 percent and 14.7 percent, respectively.

The sector reported a trade surplus of US$19.64 billion in over the time span./.