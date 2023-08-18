Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 18

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,946 VND/USD on August 18, down 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,143 VND/USD and the floor rate 23,748 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates continued the upward trend.

At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,720 VND/USD (buying) and 24,020 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from the end of August 17.

Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,670 VND/USD (buying) and 24,040 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from August 14 to 18, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on three days – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, after keeping unchanged on the first day of the week and then down on Friday. It ended the week 109 VND./.