|Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 18
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates continued the upward trend.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,720 VND/USD (buying) and 24,020 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from the end of August 17.
Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,670 VND/USD (buying) and 24,040 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from August 14 to 18, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on three days – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, after keeping unchanged on the first day of the week and then down on Friday. It ended the week 109 VND./.