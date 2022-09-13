Trade surplus hits US$ 5.49 billion in January-August

Viet Nam's total trade value was estimated at US$499.71 billion in the January-August period, the Viet Nam Customs reported.

The above figure includes US$ 252.6 billion of export turnover, up 18.2 percent from the same period last year.

In the second half of August (August 16-31), trade volume totalled US$35.42 billion, up US$ 5.05 billion in comparison with the first half of the month.

Viet Nam’s trade revenue hit US$499.71 billion in the first eight months of 2022, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.9 percent, equivalent to US$ 68.69 billion.

The FDI sector gained US$ 346.32 billion in trade turnover, up 16.2 percent (US$48.24 billion) in comparison with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the domestic sector reported US$153.38 billion in trade turnover, posting a year-on-year growth of 15.4 percent (or US$20.45 billion).

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it would support enterprises to seek alternative raw materials sources for production in the remaining months when consumption is often high due to big holidays; and optimize FTAs to spur export./.