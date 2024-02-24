As of February 15, Viet Nam's total trade with the rest of the world hit US$84.74 billion, of which export value stood at US$ 44.42 billion.

Illustration photo

As such, the Southeast Asian country ran a trade surplus of US$4.1 billion in the reviewed period, according to the General Department of Viet Nam Customs.

In the first half of February, total trade turnover was estimated at US$19.3 billion, a sharp decline in comparison with the first half of January due to Tet holiday which falls on February 8-14.

Specifically, export turnover was estimated at US$10 billion, seeing three commodities raking more than US$1 billion each, including computers, electronic products and spare parts with US$1.86 billion, mobiles and spare parts with US$1.6 billion, machines, equipment and spare part with US$1.18 billion. Meanwhile, import turnover valued US$9.4 billion.

With a positive economic outlook, the Ministry of Industry and Trade aims to increase exports by 6 percent in 2024, running a trade surplus for nine years in a row, estimated at US$15 billion./.