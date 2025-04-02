Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son called on Belgium to soon ratify the EU-Viet Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) hosts a reception for Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation Maxime Prévot, Ha Noi, March 31, 2025 - Photo: VGP

Bui made that suggestion during his meeting with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation Maxime Prévot in Ha Noi on Monday.

He affirmed that Viet Nam treasures the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Belgium.

He hailed the significance of the visit to Viet Nam by the King and Queen of Belgium from March 31-April 4, 2025, emphasizing that it marks the first head-of-state-level exchange between the two countries over the last 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The host expressed thanks to Belgium for being the first country to approve the resolution supporting the victims of Agent Orange in Viet Nam, contributing to raising international awareness about the threat of chemical weapons.

To continue enhancing economic, investment, and trade ties between the two nations, Bui underscored the importance of effectively implementing and making the most of opportunities offered by the Viet Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Prévot, for his part, reiterated that Viet Nam is a top priority partner of Belgium in the Asia-Pacific region.

He affirmed Belgium's commitment to accompany and support Viet Nam in implementing the resolution supporting the victims of Agent Orange in the Southeast Asian country.

The guest expected to strengthen trade and investment ties with Viet Nam to ensure the avoidance of disruptions in global supply chains, expressing his confidence that the EVIPA will soon be ratified.

Both sides agreed that the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs will work closely to implement the outcomes of the Belgian King's state visit to Viet Nam.

They vowed to promote all-level visits, enhance dialogue via all channels, especially through bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the Deputy Foreign Minister-level political consultation, the strategic partnership framework on agriculture, and explore the establishment of new frameworks in the near future, including cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of Viet Nam and research institutions in Belgium.

Both sides pledged to foster collaboration not only in traditional areas such as trade, investment, and education, but also in other fields such as defense, high technology, semiconductor chips, innovation, energy transition, and training high-quality human resources in semiconductor sector.

The two sides emphasized the need to bolster close coordination and support each other at international forums and organizations such as the United Nations, especially at the UN Human Rights Council, where both countries are members for the 2023-2025 term, as well as within the ASEAN-EU framework, and the Francophonie./.