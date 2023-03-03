Vietnam joins largest SME festival in Berlin

Four Vietnamese firms - Bamboo Airways, VinFast, Vietnam Airlines, and Vietin Bank - are joining the small- and medium-sized (SME) businesses’ day held by the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW) on March 1.

At the Vietnamese booth at the event (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese booth at the event provided participants with updates on business regulations in Vietnam to ensure fairness among all businesses.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in Berlin, Dr. Nguyen Manh Hai, Counselor for investment at the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, said that the annual SME Day, the largest event for SMEs, drew businesses from 60 countries.

Along with introducing their products and services, participants also sought partnership opportunities and exchange information on their country’s import-export policies.

Hai underlined that this is a great chance for Vietnamese firms to explore cooperation chances with their peers in Germany and other countries.

He said that SMEs account for more than 98% of the total number of businesses in Germany, many of which have invested in Vietnam. The scale of German SMEs is larger than that of those in other countries, therefore they own modern technologies and have high potential of investing in Vietnam.

Andreas Jahn from the BVMW expressed delight at the presence of Vietnam at the event, affirming that Vietnam is an important country in Southeast Asia and many German firms are investing the country.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Vietnam last year and the upcoming visit by German Minister of Economic Affairs manifest Germany’s high interest in the strategic location as well as the business environment of Vietnam.

Jahn noted that the Vietnamese community in Germany is serving as a bridge for the friendship between two countries.

He thanked the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany for helping bring Vietnamese firms to the event and introducing the potential and cooperation opportunities in Vietnam, contributing to promoting the partnership among the SME communities of the two countries and deepening the relations between Vietnam and Germany./.