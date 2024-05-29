E-commerce boosts exports of Vietnamese products

Digital platforms have played a key role in helping Vietnamese firms take their high-quality products to the world, insiders have said.

Consumers prefer shopping online to brick-and-mortar stores. (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairman of the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City (HAWA) Phung Quoc Man said export revenues of wooden products and furniture via e-commerce platforms have been on the rise over the past time, reaching 4.89 billion USD during January – April, up 25% against the same time last year.

The US remained the largest buyer as it spent 2.7 billion USD on the products during the period, a year-on-year surge of 31.8%, he said.

Meanwhile, Standing Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association Truong Van Cam stressed that cross-border e-commerce has offered a good opportunity for Vietnamese garment and textile firms to develop their brands, particularly as their products boast competitive edge due to good prices and high quality.

A report on export opportunities via e-commerce platforms conducted by Access Partnership Analytics showed that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Vietnam are in a prime position to reap significant benefits from the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector. They are expected to rake in 296.3 trillion VND (11.64 billion USD) in e-commerce export revenue by 2027.

Despite formidable challenges, healthcare, kitchen, apparel and beauty products were on good sale on Amazon during 2020-2023.

According to head of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam Gijae Seong, Vietnamese firms have made miracles in cross-border exports, with the number of those earning sales of 1 million USD a year on Amazon rising ten folds in just five years. Beyond promoting their exports, Vietnamese firms also invest in brand development for long-term growth.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Nguyen Thi Minh Huyen said that the agency is carrying out measures to develop the e-commerce market and improve customer confidence in the area as part of the national e-commerce development plan during 2021 - 2025.

It is joining hands with provincial Departments of Industry and Trade and Amazon Global Selling to roll out activities that promote regional e-commerce linkages and improve e-commerce management for localities. The aim is to assist enterprises to go digital and popularise local staples on both domestic and foreign platforms, Huyen added./.