The Government has reassured its resolve to keep inflation rate at around 4 - 4.5 percent this year, according to Resolution 93/NQ-CP issued on June 18.

Illustration photo

The move was made as the consumer price index in the first five months increased 4.03 percent from the same period last year.

The Government also remains steadfast with the GDP growth goal of 6 - 6.5 percent capped by the National Assembly.

To realize the above goals, the Government tasked ministries and agencies to renew the traditional growth drivers (investment, export and consumption), while promoting new growth engines such as regional connectivity, digital economy, green economy, circular economy, and innovation, along with emerging industries such as semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

They were also tasked to promptly submit decrees guiding the implementation of new laws on land, housing, real estate business, and credit organizations.

The Government ordered that the construction of the Quang Trach-Pho Noi power transmission line project must be completed before June 30. The project plays an important role in the country’s energy security, especially the northern region./.