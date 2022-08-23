Hanoi saves over 41.4 trillion VND during 2016-2021

Hanoi saved nearly 41.461 trillion VND (1.77 billion USD) from the work related to the State budget management and use in the 2016-2021 period, according to a report of the capital People's Committee.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (centre) speaks at the event.

The report was presented at a meeting between Hanoi and a National Assembly (NA) supervision delegation on August 22 regarding the city’s implementation of policies and laws on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention and control during the period.

Addressing the function, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue highlighted efforts made by the local authorities.

He noted that Hanoi's recurrent expenditure ratio of around 49-51% is very ideal and its rate of domestic revenue (mainly from the strength of the economy) is large.

The city has regularly reviewed suspended projects and those that were behind schedule, he added.

The top legislator also pointed to shortcomings that need to be promptly tackled in the time to come.

Hue advised the city count unused arable areas and examine the encroachment and illegal use of the land.

It is necessary to conduct early land planning and calculate to have room for development, making the most of land resources, the NA leader stressed./.