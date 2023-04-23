National Assembly Chairman visits Santiago de Cuba

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 22 visited Santiago de Cuba, the second largest city of Cuba and the most important base of the Cuban revolution, as part of his official visit to Cuba.

NA Chairman Hue (second from right) presents souvenirs to local leaders (Photo: VNA)

In the city, the Vietnamese NA leader received Secretary of the Party Committee of Santiago de Cuba province José Ramón Monteagudo Ruíz and the province’s Governor Beatriz Jhonson Urrutia.

During the meeting, Hue highlighted that his visit to Cuba takes place when Vietnam and Cuba are celebrating several major anniversaries, including the 50th year since Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz visited the liberated southern Vietnam and Quang Tri province, which demonstrates that Vietnam always bears in mind the special solidarity and support that Cuba gave Vietnam during the hardest time.

He shared the outcomes of his visit with leaders of Santiago de Cuba, and affirmed that the Vietnamese parliament and government will create the most favourable conditions possible for localities of the two countries to learn from each other and share experience in fields that they have strength in and need to develop, such as health care, education, tourism, service, food production and renewable energy.

Warmly welcoming Chairman Hue and the Vietnamese NA delegation to the province, local officials said their visit has brought warm feelings and exemplary faith despite any changes in the world situation.

They introduced local history, culture, potential and strengths to the Vietnamese guests, and voiced their hope that more Vietnamese firms will come to Santiago de Cuba to explore investment and business opportunities./.