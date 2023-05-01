NA Chairman concludes official visits to Cuba, Argentina, Uruguay

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi, on April 29 night, concluding his successful official visits to Cuba, Argentina and Uruguay.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (2nd, L) and Uruguay leaders (Photo: VNA)

The visits, from April 18-28, were made at the invitation of President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina Cecilia Moreau, and Speaker of the Senate of Uruguay Beatriz Argimon Cedeira.

The trip featured nearly 80 activities of the Vietnamese top legislator, some 40 of ministries, agencies and localities, and about 30 cooperation agreements, at both central and local levels, signed.

It reaped practical, comprehensive results in all the channels of Party, legislature, government and people-to-people exchange, and all pillars of relations, helping open up new opportunities for Vietnam and its partners to foster effective, substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The trip also created an important political foundation to deepen relations between Vietnam and the three countries in the time ahead.

Notably, apart from bilateral collaboration, the results reached the regional and international levels such as cooperation between Southeast Asia and Latin America, Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), South-South cooperation, and coordination within the United Nations (UN), the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC), and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

During talks and meetings with senior leaders of the three, the hosts affirmed the importance they attach to Vietnam’s position and role, and expressed their wish to coordinate with Vietnam at regional and international forums and in settling global challenges.

On this occasion, the NA Chairman met with representatives of Vietnamese communities in the host countries.

The trip offered an opportunity for Vietnamese leaders to spread the message of Vietnam’s stance on some regional and international issues of shared concern.

For legislative cooperation, the NA Chairman signed cooperation agreements with leaders of legislatures of the three countries, which stressed the exchange of all-level delegations, experience in law making, coordination in supervising the roll-out of signed agreements and treaties, as well as coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums.

The trip materialised the foreign policy set at the 13th National Party Congress that is enhancing relations with traditional Latin American friends, including Cuba, Argentina and Uruguay./.