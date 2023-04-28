Vietnam’s NA signs cooperation agreement for first time with Uruguay parliament

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Speaker of the Senate and Vice President of Uruguay Beatriz Argimon, and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Uruguay Sebastian Andujar on April 27 (local time) signed a cooperation agreement between the two parliaments.

At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The signing at the office of the Uruguay parliament was held within the framework of the official visit by Hue.

This is the first time the NA of Vietnam and the two of Uruguay signed a cooperation agreement, manifesting the importance they and political parties in the Uruguay parliament attach to the strengthening of relations and cooperation with Vietnam.

Under the document, the sides will push up efforts aimed at strengthening the relations of friendship and cooperation through information exchange, consultation, training and delegation exchange. They also pledge to share experiences in law building, and provide mutual assistance and support to each other at international forums.

To reach the said goal, the NA of Vietnam and the Senate and the Chamber of Uruguay will conduct the holding of and coordination in boosting the exchange of delegations at various levels, and conduct visits to exchange experiences.

The three will also coordinate in organising conferences meetings to boost mutual understanding; supervise the implementation of international bilateral and multilateral conventions and agreements to which the two countries are signatories and members; boost the exchange of ideas on regional and international issues of mutual concern; coordinate and consult at regional and international inter-parliament forums; support the cooperation between parliaments of Latin America and those of ASEAN members; and accelerate the cooperation in a number of fields the two countries have potential in.

Within the framework of the official visit to Vietnam by the Speaker of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay in 2015, the NA of Vietnam and the Chamber signed a cooperation agreement.

*Later, at the office of the Uruguay parliament, NA Chairman Hue, Speaker of the Senate of Uruguay Beatriz Argimon and Speaker of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay Sebastian Andujar attended a ceremony to circulate a stamp on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Uruguay – Vietnam diplomatic relations.

*Earlier, in Montevideo, NA Chairman Hue and his delegation lay wreaths at the monument to General Jose Gervasio Artigas, a national hero of Uruguay./.