Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his entourage arrived in Beijing on October 30 afternoon, starting his official visit to China at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping.

Head of the International Liaison Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao (R) welcomes Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Beijing International Airport on October 30.

He was welcomed at the Beijing airport by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC); and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai.

The visit by Party leader Trong is to highlight the foreign policy, including the affirmation of Vietnam’s consistent advocate of taking the relations with China as a top priority in the foreign policy, hoping for long-term, stable, and more effective and practical relations in the spirit of the common perceptions by high-ranking leaders of the two parties and states; and at the same time to make clear Vietnam’s concerns, just stance and legitimate interests.

The visit is to express support to the development advocates and ideologies of the 20th congress of the CPC beneficial to peace, cooperation, and development; and the “leading nucleus” position of General Secretary Xi Jinping established by the CPC.

It is also to boost China’s policy on friendship and cooperation with Vietnam./.