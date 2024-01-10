Policy credit capital increases by 17% in 2023

Total policy credit capital by December 31, 2023 reached more than 346 trillion VND, an increase of more than 49 trillion VND (equivalent to 17%) against 2022, according to the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP).

VBSP organized an online conference to deploy tasks in 2024, on January 6, in Hanoi. Mr. Duong Quyet Thang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Bank for Social Policies, Member of the Board of Directors, General Director, chaired the conference.

The conference was deployed online to all meeting points of VBSP at all levels.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Duong Quyet Thang said that in 2023, the bank proactively followed the Government’s Resolution; Directive of the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam; and Resolution of the VBSP’s Board of Directors to focus on directing all aspects of operations, promptly disbursing funds to meet the capital needs for production and business of poor households, near-poor households and other policy beneficiaries.

Of the total policy credit capital, entrusted capital from the local budget reached 39,174 billion VND, an increase of 8,573 billion VND compared to 2022. Some branches have an absolute increase in entrusted capital, such as: Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Quang Ninh, and Vinh Phuc.

In 2023, loan turnover of the entire system totaled 108,044 billion VND, with more than 2.2 million poor households, near-poor households and other policy beneficiaries. By December 31, 2023, the total policy credit balance reached nearly 332 trillion VND, with more than 6.8 million customers with outstanding debt.

By the end of 2023, outstanding loans balance according to Resolution 11/NQ-CP of the Government on the Socio-Economic Recovery and Development Program reached VND 38,400 billion, with 615.600 customers receiving loans, reaching 100% of the assigned plan in 2022 - 2023.

The bank has disbursed 158,994 billion in loans from policy credit programs with interest rate of 2%, to more than 3.3 million customers and implemented interest rate support with a total amount of VND 2,995.2 billion for the 2022 – 2023 period.

Regarding the direction of operations in 2024, Mr. Duong Quyet Thang requested units throughout the system to continue advising the Government, ministries, departments, branches, party committees, and local authorities at all levels to implement Directive 40-CT/TW and Decision 1630/QD-TTg prioritizing the arrangement of additional local budget capital entrusted to the VBSP to lend to the poor and other policy beneficiaries. The bank will continue to implement well tasks and solutions in the bank’s Development Strategy until 2030.

On this occasion, the VBSP’s Emulation and Commendation Council announced the Commendation Decisions of the Bank’s General Director for collectives and individuals who excellently completed 2023 tasks and launched emulation in 2024 with targets for successfully completing the assigned tasks./.