The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,729 VND/USD on June 1, up 15 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on June 1

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,915 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,542 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks decreased.

At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,290 VND/USD (buying) and at 23,660 VND/USD (selling), both down 5 VND from the end of May 31.

BIDV also cut both rates by 5 VND, listing at 23,345 VND/USD (buying) and at 23,645 VND/USD (selling)./.