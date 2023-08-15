|Reference exchange rate up 33 VND on August 15
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,075 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,686 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates continued the upward trend.
At 8:15 am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,690 VND/USD (buying) and 23,990 VND/USD (selling), both up 25 VND from August 14.
Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,620 VND/USD (buying) and 23,990 VND/USD (selling)./.