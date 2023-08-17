|Reference exchange rate up 33 VND on August 17
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,148 VND/USD and the floor rate 23,753 VND/USD.
The daily reference exchange rate has been continuously adjusted up over recent days. It has risen by 114 VND since the beginning of this week.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates fluctuated.
At 8:15 am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,795 VND/USD (buying) and 24,095 VND/USD (selling), both up 15 VND from the end of August 16.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank cut both rates by 5 VND, listing at 23,750 VND/USD (buying) and 24,120 VND/USD (selling)./.