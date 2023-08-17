(TBTCO) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,951 VND/USD on August 17, up 33 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate up 33 VND on August 17

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,148 VND/USD and the floor rate 23,753 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate has been continuously adjusted up over recent days. It has risen by 114 VND since the beginning of this week.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates fluctuated.

At 8:15 am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,795 VND/USD (buying) and 24,095 VND/USD (selling), both up 15 VND from the end of August 16.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank cut both rates by 5 VND, listing at 23,750 VND/USD (buying) and 24,120 VND/USD (selling)./.