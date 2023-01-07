Standard Chartered has forecast the Vietnamese economy may grow at 7.2 percent in 2023 and 6.7 percent in 2024 on the back of sound recovery momentum in 2022.

In its recent report, the bank predicted that the nation's inflation will accelerate to 6 percent in the last months of 2023 and average 5.5 percent in both 2023 and 2024 (compared to 3.2 percent in 2022)

Tim Leelahaphan, Standard Chartered's economist for Thailand and Viet Nam expressed his belief in strong development of Viet Nam in mid-term.

Although the macro indicators slowed down in the fourth quarter of 2022, they remained strong, he said, adding that retail sales grew well in the second half of 2022, showing the improvement of domestic activity.

Experts at Standard Chartered said that the trade balance can be improved. However, exports will face global challenges and imports are likely to decrease.

Disbursed volume of foreign direct investment continues to grow, but the outlook will depend on the global economy. Inflation could challenge to Viet Nam's capacity to sustain recovery./.