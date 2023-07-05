According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the number of passengers in the first half of the year saw a significant increase of 29.2% year on year to surpass 56 million, accounting for 48.2% of the targeted plan for 2023.

Air passenger surges by 30% in first six months

Among these passengers, the number of international travellers reached almost 14.5 million, representing an extraordinary growth rate of 493.5 % compared to the same period in 2022.

On the other hand, domestic passengers amounted to 42.3 million representing 49.3% of the annual plan and a modest increase of 2% over the same period in 2022.

The aviation market witnessed a strong recovery during the first six months of 2023, primarily driven by the opening of countries and the revitalisation of the Northeast Asian market.

To further enhance the quality of service, ACV has prioritised the implementation of IT advancement in the industry.

Vietjet Air has completed online check-in on the iCUTE system and successfully tested chip-based citizen ID and biometric technology for passenger check-in.

ACV is also collaborating with partners to develop a comprehensive plan for automatic non-stop toll collection at international airports such as Da Nang, Phu Bai, and Cat Bi.

In terms of A-CDM (Airport Collaborative Decision Making), successful trials have been conducted at Noi Bai International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The service quality at airports, particularly major international ones like Tan Son Nhat, has significantly improved in the first half of 2023. Congestion during peak times has notably decreased due to effective coordination among airport authorities and related units.

Regarding infrastructure development, ACV's General Director Vu The Phiet said the corporation’s project management units and the Construction Board are expediting the progress of projects to ensure adherence to safety standards, maintain steady progress, and deliver high-quality results in accordance with the approved plan.

Particular attention will be given to the advancement of the Long Thanh International Airport project, including the early selection of a contractor and commencing the construction of the passenger terminal project.

Additionally, the Terminal T2 project at Cat Bi International Airport is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The airports will also prioritise implementing airport maintenance procedures to ensure safe and uninterrupted operations./.