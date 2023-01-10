The Government has issued 15 Decrees specifying Viet Nam’s special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the Trade Agreements and Economic Partnership Agreements.

1-Decree No. 113/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Viet Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia during the 2022-2027 period.

2-Decree No. 114/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the Trade Agreement between Viet Nam and Cuba in the 2022-2027 period.

3-Decree No. 115/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership in the 2022-2027 phase.

4-Decree No. 116/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement during the 2022-2027 period.

5-Decree No. 117/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the Viet Nam-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement in the 2022-2027 phase.

6-Decree No. 118/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the ASEAN–China Trade in Goods Agreement in the 2022-2027 period.

7-Decree No. 119/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the ASEAN-Korea Trade in Goods Agreement during the 2022-2027 phase.

8-Decree No. 120/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in the 2022-2028 period.

9-Decree No. 121/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area during the 2022-2027 period.

10- Decree No. 122/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement in the 2022-2027 phase.

11- Decree No. 123/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the ASEAN-Hong Kong China Free Trade Agreement

12- Decree No. 124/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the Viet Nam-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement in the 2022-2028 period.

13- Decree No. 125/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the Viet Nam–Korea Free Trade Agreement in the 2022-2027 phase.

14- Decree No. 126/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement during the 2022-2027 period.

15- Decree No. 127/2022/NĐ-CP dated December 30, 2022 promulgating Viet Nam's special preferential import tariff schedule for the implementation of the Trade Agreement between Viet Nam and Laos from December 30, 2022-October 4, 2023.