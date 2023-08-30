Hanoi's August CPI rose 1.08% from last month

Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) in August rose 1.08% month on month, 1.6% from December 2022, and 0.78% from a year earlier, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

The eight-month CPI inched up 0.96% from the same period last year, it noted.

In August, the capital recorded month-on-month price hikes in 10 of the 11 categories of goods and services. Transport was up 3.74%, education 3.61%, housing, electricity, water, fuel and construction materials 0.9%, while food and catering services were up 0.69%. In other areas, beverages and cigarettes were up 0.33%, while apparel was up 0.28%. Culture, entertainment and tourism was up just 0.12%, while household equipment and appliances increased by 0.07% and medicine and health services did so by 0.02%. A measure of other goods and services revealed a slightly larger increase of 0.44%.

Postal and telecommunications services saw a decline of 0.39% from July.

Meanwhile, Hanoi has welcomed about 437,000 tourist arrivals in August, up 8.9% from the previous month and 62.3% year on year. They include an estimated 280,000 international visitors, rising 12.7% month on month and 2.3-fold year on year.

The number of tourist arrivals over the first eight months of the year totaled 3.06 million, surging 2.2-fold from the same period last year. That includes almost 2 million foreign arrivals, shooting up 4.2-fold from a year earlier, according to the Statistics Office./.