Domestic enterprises imported a total of 6.26 million tonnes of petroleum products worth 4.95 billion USD in the first seven months of 2023, up 15% year on year in volume and down 13.5% in value, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam’s fuel import down 13.5% in value in seven months

In July alone, the imported petroleum products reached a record at 1.05 million tonnes, up 61% over last year, and the import value rose 7.8% to 790 million USD.

The gain was to ensure domestic supply amid the suspension for maintenance at Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical.

Since the beginning of July, the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical announced to close for 55 days of maintenance from August 25, after nearly five years of operation.

This plant is meeting about 35-40% of the country's petroleum demand.

Meanwhile, total petroleum export was estimated at 120,000 tonnes in July, worth 90 million USD, up 80.2% and 52% over the same period last year.

For the last seven months, Vietnam exported 1.26 million tonnes of petroleum, worth 1.02 billion USD./.