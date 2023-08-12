|Vietnam’s fuel import down 13.5% in value in seven months
The gain was to ensure domestic supply amid the suspension for maintenance at Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical.
Since the beginning of July, the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical announced to close for 55 days of maintenance from August 25, after nearly five years of operation.
This plant is meeting about 35-40% of the country's petroleum demand.
Meanwhile, total petroleum export was estimated at 120,000 tonnes in July, worth 90 million USD, up 80.2% and 52% over the same period last year.
For the last seven months, Vietnam exported 1.26 million tonnes of petroleum, worth 1.02 billion USD./.