Vietnam leads in export rice prices globally

The prices of Vietnamese rice in the international market rose by 3-8 USD per tonne last week, helping Vietnam return to the top position in export rice prices, according to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA).

Harvesting rice in Chau Thanh district, Tra Vinh province.

According to the association, the prices of 5% broken rice of Vietnam, at 585 USD per tonne, is higher than the same type of Thailand by 3 USD per tonne, and 10 USD per tonne higher than the same product of Pakistan.

For 25% broken rice, Vietnamese product is priced at 555 USD per tonne, 23 USD higher than that of Thailand, and 13 USD higher than that of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s 100% broken rice price stays stable at 470 USD per tonne, but is also higher than that of Thailand and Pakistan by 21 USD and 25 USD per tonne, respectively./.