Vietnam leads in export rice prices globally

|Harvesting rice in Chau Thanh district, Tra Vinh province.
According to the association, the prices of 5% broken rice of Vietnam, at 585 USD per tonne, is higher than the same type of Thailand by 3 USD per tonne, and 10 USD per tonne higher than the same product of Pakistan.
For 25% broken rice, Vietnamese product is priced at 555 USD per tonne, 23 USD higher than that of Thailand, and 13 USD higher than that of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Vietnam’s 100% broken rice price stays stable at 470 USD per tonne, but is also higher than that of Thailand and Pakistan by 21 USD and 25 USD per tonne, respectively./.