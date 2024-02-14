Border gate of Bac Luan 2 Bridge resumes operations after Tet early

The border gate of Bac Luan 2 Bridge in Mong Cai city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, resumed customs clearance after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday on February 12, five days early.

The management board of the Mong Cai International Border Gate said that on February 12 - the third day of the Year of the Dragon, authorities at the Bac Luan 2 Bridge border gate handled export procedures for nearly 60 tonnes of live seafood, comprising lobster and crab, worth over 781,000 USD.

Leaders of Mong Cai city also visited and extended Tet greetings to the officers and businesses working at this border gate on the day.

Customs officials of the Bac Luan 2 Bridge border gate examine imports. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, the Vietnamese and Chinese sides had agreed on the Tet holiday plan for the Mong Cai (Vietnam) - Dongxing (China) international border gate pair. Accordingly, the two international facilities are scheduled to suspend handling customs clearance procedures from February 10 through 17 at the Bac Luan 2 Bridge border gate, along with the pair of the Dongxing border market and the Km3 4 Hai Yen border crossing.

After discussion with Vietnamese authorities, the Chinese side decided to allow imports, mainly fresh produce from Vietnam, to enter its country from February 12.

Regarding entry and exit, authorities of both sides have been working throughout Tet at the Mong Cai and Dongxing international border gates, including the border gates of Bac Luan 1 and Bac Luan 2 bridges, to serve people and tourists’ travel demand./.