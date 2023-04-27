FDI into Vietnam increases sharply again, reaching nearly USD9 billion

According to the Foreign Investment Agency, 750 new projects have been granted investment registration certificates, with a total registered capital of more than USD4.1 billion USD, an increase of 65.2% in the number of projects and an increase of 11.1% in capital amount compared to the same period last year.

Manufacture of household electrical appliances at the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Tan Uyen town, Binh Duong province. (Photo: VNA)

The agency also said that as of April 20, total foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam reached nearly USD8.9 billion.

Notably, new investment capital inflows increased sharply again after a slight decrease in the first 3 months of the year.

In addition, there were 386 projects registering to adjust investment capital, with additional investment capital reaching USD1.66 billion, an increase of 19.5% in the number of projects and a decrease of 68.6% in the amount of capital compared to the same period, affirming investors' confidence in Vietnam's investment environment and their continued decisions to expand existing projects.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency, since the beginning of the year, there have been 1,044 transactions of capital contribution and share purchase by foreign investors, with the total value of contributed capital reaching more than USD3 billion, up 1.8% in quantities and up more than 70% in capital compared to the same period last year.

FDI investors have invested in 18 industries out of a total of 21 national economic sectors; in which, the processing and manufacturing industry leads the way with a total investment of more than USD5 billion USD, accounting for nearly 58% of the total registered investment capital. The finance and banking industry ranked second with a total investment of more than USD1.5 billion, accounting for more than 17% of total registered investment capital. Real estate businesses ranked third with a registered capital of nearly USD972 million.

In the first four months of the year, 77 countries and territories invested in Vietnam. Singapore led the way with a total investment of nearly USD2.2 billion. Japan ranked second with nearly USD2 billion. China ranked third with a total registered investment capital of nearly USD752 million.

In terms of location, Hanoi led the country with a total registered FDI capital of more than USD1.1 billion. Bac Giang ranked second with a total registered investment capital of more than USD1 billion, followed by Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai respectively.

The leader of the Foreign Investment Department said that the growth rate of new projects was much larger than the total investment capital in April, showing that small and medium-sized enterprises continue to care for and believe in Vietnam's investment through the implementation of new investment decisions./.